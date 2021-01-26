May 7, 1937 – January 13, 2021 (age 83)

Sally A. Skrobiszewski, 83, went home to Jesus on January 13, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.

She was born on May 7, 1937 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to John and Elizabeth Simpson. Sally was the oldest of eight children and grew up in her birthplace of Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

In 1966, she moved to Utah and lived in Brigham City, Utah until 1983 when she moved to Perry, Utah. She stayed at home raising her daughters until they started school. Her working years started as a secretary at the Intermountain Indian School. She later took a position with NASA’s representative office at ATK/Thiokol. She finished her federal government career working for the US Air Force’s representative office at ATK/Thiokol, from which she retired. After her retirement, she worked at La-Z-Boy Furniture.

Sally was married to Edward Skrobiszewski and they shared a beautiful life together for 37 years. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had an abundance of unending energy and a passion for serving others. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and always went above and beyond to care for people, especially children.

Sally was a longtime parishioner of St. James the Just Catholic Church in North Ogden, Utah where she enjoyed fellowship and serving with her church family. She also enjoyed caring for babies, knitting blankets and sweaters for her grandchildren, cooking, looking after her chickens and dogs, and working in her yard.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Simpson; sisters Mary Louise Simpson and Tina Marie Simpson; and granddaughter, Christina Keenan Marriott.

She was followed in death by her husband, Edward Skrobiszewski. She is survived by her daughters Kim (Ron) Gallegos, Kelly Keenan; stepson, Steve Skrobiszewski, stepdaughter, Jean (Justin) Dolling; 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, John Simpson, Joseph Simpson, Timothy Simpson, Beth Orner, and Patrick Simpson. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to express our gratitude for the excellent care and service the MacKay Dee Hospital team provided during her illness. Special thanks to all the friends, family and neighbors who supported us during this time while Ski and Sally were in the hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service attendance will be limited to 50 people. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be expected.

The service will also be live streamed for both Edward and Sally and may be viewed by clicking here.

Graveside Services will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Foundation of Utah for the Christina Marriott Endowment Fund. Write checks out to Catholic Foundation of Utah and specify that it goes to the Christina Marriott Endowment Fund. Send to: Catholic Foundation of Utah, 27 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103. Each year, this endowment provides scholarships to students attending St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.