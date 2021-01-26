The Family Place to hold dirve-thru Princess Party

A file photo of The family Place in the process of assembling crowns, wands and other things for children at a past Princess Party. This year they are doing a drive-thru event.

HYDE PARK – The Family Place has gone in to COVID mode to hold this year’s annual Princess Party, scheduled for Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Castle Manor at 170 West 3900 North in Hyde Park.

Alyssa Park, the Marketing and Events Manager at The Family Place, said they are doing an interactive Princess Party this year due to the pandemic and participants will have an interactive drive-thru fairytale adventure complete with princess sightings and a gift.

“Instead of being inside of the facility, everyone will drive by their favorite royal princesses including Cinderella, Aurora, Belle, Anna, Princess Leia, Princess Vanellope, Tinkerbell and more,” she said. “Participants will also receive a goody bag filled with snacks, crafts with vouchers to Krispy Kream Donuts and hot chocolate from Caffé Ibis.”

“The Family Place is honored to have Brick Works and Alta Bank as the title sponsors of this event,” said Dr. Sheryl Goodey, the executive director of The Family Place. “All proceeds from the event are used to support The Family Place’s non-profit services including the Kid’s Place respite childcare center, counseling, educational workshops, and trauma interventions.”

She asked that all families remain within their cars during the experience.

Generally, about 600 people attend this annual event but where it is a drive-thru event they can accommodate more children this year.

They have children of all ages, both boys and girls, attend the event with parents and grandparents being their escorts. The Princess Party is organized partly for parents and children to spend time together and give families a COVID break.

Tickets are $15 per child and can be purchased at thefamilyplaceutah.org/events/princess-party-2021/ or call The Family Place at (435) 752-8880. Only one ticket is required per vehicle. The whole family is invited to attend, but only those with tickets will receive a Princess Bag.

Tickets will be available for purchase until Thursday, February 4 at 5 p.m. They will not be available at the event. Princess Passes are also available for $10 each and include extra crafts, princess gifts, a personalized letter from your child’s favorite princess, and coupons to continue the fairytale adventure around Cache Valley.

The Family Place is a non-profit organization geared to strengthening the family and protecting children.

To learn more about the services offered by The Family Place, visit thefamilyplaceutah.org.