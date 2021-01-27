Carol Ann Miller, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 26, 2021, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.

Carol was born December 9, 1938, in Woodville, Idaho, to Harold Nelson and Delilah Huntsman Nelson. She grew up in Woodville and graduated from Shelley High School in 1957. She was raised and spent her life as a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On June 28, 1958, Carol married Earl Thomas Miller in Woodville. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1960. Together, they were blessed with six children: Lisa, Tom, Jon, Anne, Joan, and Craig. Carol and Earl made their home in Idaho Falls, where Carol enjoyed being a wife, mother, and eventually grandmother and great-grandmother.

Carol served dutifully in many callings with her church; she was involved in youth sports and the Primary, and she served as the Relief Society President and a temple ordinance worker. She loved being a Pink Lady for many years and had the opportunity to serve a mission with her husband in Charleston, West Virginia, from 2001-2002.

She was an avid quilter and welcoming to all, and will always be remembered as being a peacemaker who found fault with no one. She will be deeply missed.

Carol is survived by her loving children, Lisa (Carl) Hansen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Tom (Trudy) Miller of Tremonton, Utah; Jon (Laurel Pumphrey) Miller of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; Anne (Pete) Heiman of Casa Grande, Arizona; Joan Miller Mortimer of Chubbuck, Idaho; and Craig (Michelle) Miller of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Siblings, Marlyn (Tess) Nelson of Woodville, Idaho; Ron (Diana) Nelson of Iona, Idaho and Valene (Jerry) Hoggan of Ammon, Idaho. Grandma Grape (or G-ma) was loved by 23 grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren with 4 more on-the-way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, Harold and Delilah; brothers, Darrell Dean Nelson and Harold Nelson, Jr.; granddaughter, Nicole Trudy Miller; and great-grandson, Owen Carl Holloway.

Services will be held at 11:00am Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Ammon 23rd Ward, 4030 John Adams Parkway, Ammon, Idaho with Bishop Justin Bell officiating.

The family will visit with friends Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 6:00 – 7:30pm at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho and Monday from 10:00 – 10:45am at the church.

Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.

The service will be streamed live via Zoom and may be viewed by clicking here. Meeting ID: 473 740 9562 – Passcode: 835286

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wood Funeral Home.