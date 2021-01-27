Chain reaction crashes partially close Sardine Canyon

LOGAN — Traffic through Sardine Canyon, US-89/91, was partially blocked after two accidents occurred early Wednesday morning. The crashes near the Big Curve prompted law enforcement to detour all northbound traffic.

Logan City Police Dispatch confirmed the closure just before 6 a.m. They indicated that a northbound semi-truck jack-knifed near the Big Curve. A second semi-truck stopped to help. A third northbound vehicle slid into one of the trucks, completely blocking both lanes.

Northbound traffic between Brigham City and Logan was detoured for thirty minutes along Valley View Highway while crews responded to the crashes.

There were no injuries reported in the crashes.

Dispatch reported snow covered and slick roads at the time the accidents occurred.

Southbound traffic remained open. Northbound lanes were reopened around 6:30 a.m.

