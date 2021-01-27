County sets meeting to review GOP executive nominee

The Cache County Council has scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to review the local GOP's nominee for county executive.

That in-person gathering will take place in the council chambers in the Cache County Historic Courthouse at 5 p.m. The public is invited to that meeting where the usual COVID-19 precautions will be in effect.

During a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening, council chair Gina H. Worthen explained that the county must convene a special meeting in order to comply with state law following a GOP special election set for Saturday.

That special election will take place during a GOP County Central Committee meeting at the Cache County Event Center, where local Republicans will choose a replacement to serve out the unexpired term of former Cache County Craig Buttars. That decision will be made by precinct chairs, vice-chairs, secretaries and treasurers as well as county delegates.

Four candidates are vying for that post, including local businessman Marc Ensign, county councilman David Erickson, transportation executive Ladd Kennington and Nibley City manager David Zook.

Following that event, local GOP leaders will forward the name of their county executive nominee to the Cache County Council for approval.

Worthen added that the county was obliged to schedule the Feb. 2 meeting because state law mandates that council members have only five days to act on the results of the GOP special election.

Although the GOP special election on Saturday is a public meeting, Cache Republican Party chair Chris Booth is urging only voting members of the central committee and county delegates attend due to the coronavirus.

“We will be streaming the meeting live on our Facebook page for the general public,” he said.