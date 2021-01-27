DWR seeking two volunteers to serve on Utah Wildlife Board

Members of the 2019-2020 Wildlife Board

SALT LAKE CITY — The Division of Wildlife Resources has two openings on the Utah Wildlife Board that need to be filled by August 2021. The Wildlife Board makes the final decisions concerning hunting, fishing and how wildlife is managed in Utah. Members of the public who have an interest in wildlife management are encouraged to apply.

In August 2021, two members of the board, Donnie Hunter and Byron Bateman, will leave the board after completing their six years of service. The governor appoints members to the seven-person board, but any resident of Utah can submit an application for consideration.

The application period for the two positions runs from Feb. 1 to March 31. Applicants are not required to have a college degree, but they do need to list any associations they have been a member of for the previous five years. Anyone can apply for one of the positions at this website: board.utah.gov.

To help manage wildlife in the state, the DWR has divided Utah into five regions and each region is represented by a member of the board. Currently, every region has at least one representative on the board. The two open unpaid positions can be filled by anyone living anywhere in Utah.

The appointments are one six-year terms. The selected individuals are encouraged to attend the public Wildlife Regional Advisory Council meetings in their respective regions and attend roughly six public wildlife board meetings in Salt Lake City each year. Due to COVID-19, the public meetings have been held virtually via livestream since March.

“To serve on the board, you need to have a strong interest in wildlife and wildlife management in Utah,” DWR Wildlife Board Coordinator Staci Coons said. “You also need to be committed to serving and representing the people of Utah.”

The Utah Wildlife Board Nominating Committee is an 11-member body appointed by the governor. They will review the applications and select candidates to interview. Then, the selected applications will then forwarded to the governor, who will make the final decision about who fills the vacancies.

To learn more about the Utah Wildlife Board and the Wildlife Regional Advisory Council, visit the DWR website.