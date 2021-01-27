Erma Reeder Walker, age 97, passed away quietly at home after a visit from some of her children and grandchildren on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

She was born December 18, 1923 in Treasureton, Idaho to John Thomas and Bessie Cole Reeder in what was truly a log cabin. After attending 8 years in the Treasureton grade school she went to Downey for the first year of high school and finished high school in Preston, Idaho.

She spent her childhood helping on the farm. She was an excellent horseback rider and a hard worker. After graduating from high school in 1942, she took the civil service exams and worked at Hill Field as a secretary. While there she met her husband Walter Roger Walker. She and Roger were married on June 20, 1944 in Kanosh, Utah.

After Roger was discharged from the Navy, they returned to Utah in September of 1945. They lived on the Topaz Relocation Center until March 1947, when they built their home in Sutherland.

She was a 4H leader, cub scout leader, Primary teacher, Relief Society councilor, and secretary. She loved quilting and sewing, but her children and husband were the center of her life. She loved helping her husband on the farm and along the Sevier River as he made measurements and checked stations. She typed up numerous yearly Sevier River books with flow records, etc. She and Roger spent 60 years together until his passing on August 7, 2004.

She is survived by four children: Cheryl (Alan) Edwards, Jim (Laura) Walker, David Walker, and Wendy (Bill) Lowery, 25 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Alice Johnson and Nedra Hodges; brothers: Neal Reeder and Vernon Reeder. She was preceded in death by her husband: Roger; and son: Wynn Walker; grandson: Brandon Williams; great grandson: Kaelin Walker; and 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

A Graveside Dedication Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:30pm at the Sutherland Cemetery, 2100 North 4000 West, Delta, Utah.

Burial in the Sutherland Cemetery.

