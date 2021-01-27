November 12, 1949 – January 24, 2021 (age 71)

M. Lee Jensen, 71 passed away after his 9 year battle with COPD, January 24, 2021 At Logan Regional Hospital.

Born November 12, 1949 in Logan, Utah to Mervin and Betty Jensen.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Italy, Germany and Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in December, 1970.

He had a lot of favorite things in his life. It reached all the way from his family, to traveling with his work. He moved to Alaska to become a Logger. When he moved back, he started his next journey, of building a family, and then his choice of work was Blasting, Bulldozers, and driving truck that took him around the country. His favorite of all was his love for Bulldozers and heavy equipment, which he passed that love onto his sons.

He was married to Shonna Hancey. They later divorced.

He is survived by his children Tracy Boyer Harward, Owen “Skeeter” (Tiffiny) Jensen, Bart Jensen, Shaun (Heidi) Jensen, Jamie Lee (Tyler) Riggs, his 2 brothers Golden and Steve Jensen and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Jensen.

Viewing will be Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the Paradise 1st and 4th Ward Church, 155 East 9400 South, Paradise, Utah from 10:00 – 11:20am.

Afterwards Graveside services will be held at the Millville Cemetery, 250 East 100 North, Millville, Utah.

In lieu of flowers donations would be accepted at the Bank of Utah in Providence.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.