April 5, 1936 – January 26, 2021 (age 84)
Mary “Jane” Mickelson Ruud, 84, passed away peacefully January 26, 2021, at Birch Creek Assisted Living in Smithfield, Utah with her loving husband of 65 years by her side.
Jane was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is the oldest of four children.
She graduated from Grace High School, after which she attended a semester at LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah.
On November 4, 1955, she married the love of her life, Boyd Ruud, in the Logan Utah Temple. They have four children, 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who they love dearly.
Most of her life she spent working on their farm in Lago, Idaho. She worked as Head Cook and Custodian for the Thatcher Elementary School for 17 years. She helped with and participated in multiple community events and loved working with the boy scouts and teaching 4-H.
She was a dedicated and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jane was very talented and enjoyed painting, sewing, cooking, and quilting. She loved people and no matter where she went, she always made a friend.
Jane is survived by her husband Boyd Ruud, two daughters, Molly Ruud and Ginny (Richard) Shuck, her son Robert Ruud, two sisters Ann (Rjay) Lloyd, Lynn (Dave) Stoner and brother Michael (Janice) Mickelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Mary Mickelson and her son Eric Ruud.
A private service will be held for the immediate family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.