Mary Louise Grimaud Sanchez was born on June 28, 1943 in Los Angeles, Cali to Herbert Grimaud and Laverne (Bernie) Smith. Mary passed away unexpectedly on January 12, 2021.

Mary married Richard Beth on December 26, 1962. Together they had three children. They were married for fourteen years and then divorced.

Mary later met her second husband Jesus Sanchez and they were married September 11, 1985. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2002.

Mary graduated from Torrance High School in Torrance, California. Mary loved riding horses on the Ranch in San Bernardino, California. Her parent’s RG and Bernie owned Bob and Bernie Branding Iron in San Bernardino, she loved working there. Mary resided in California, Nevada and eventually moving to Utah to be with her son Ron.

Mary loved coloring in her coloring books, playing cards, watching her crime shows, and making crafts with her friends at Pioneer care Center and Maple Springs. Mary loved the adventures she got to go on while she was at Pioneer Care Center and Maple Springs, especially Peach City and the lights at Willard Bay. Mary loved when her grandchildren visited this was one of the reasons, she loved living in Utah.

Mary is survived by her children: Merrie Jo (John) Holman, Ron (Heather) Beth, and Becky (Steve) Brubaker, eight grandchildren: Jordan (Burkley) Isom, Breanna (JJ) Erickson, Kobie Beth, Harlee Beth, Madison Beth, Jonathan Holman, Nicholas & Athena Brubaker one great-granddaughter Bella Erickson. Also, step-dad Robert Hill, siblings: Herb (Shelia) Grimaud, Larry (Irene) Grimaud, Laura (Dale) Reprogle, Jackie Scott, Bobbie Hill and half-sister Ramona.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband Jesus.

Her family will honor her life privately.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.