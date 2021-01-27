October 15, 1954 – January 11, 2021 (age 66)
Randy Max Christensen passed away at 66 on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Florida, due to complications from COVID-19.
Randy was born in Brigham City, Utah, on October 15, 1954, to father, Douglas Aaron Christensen, and mother, Carolyn Renee Shurtleff Pebley, and was raised by step-father, Clifford Nathan Pebley. He graduated from Palmer High School (1972) and from Ricks College before moving to Anchorage.
Randy returned to Brigham City in 1980 to raise his family and start his own business, Tomorrow’s Treasures, a collectibles shop. In the early 2000’s, he moved to Mesquite, Nevada, to be with family, and has been in Daytona Beach, Florida, since 2011.
He enjoyed stamp collecting, watching sports of all types, and being in nature. He was known for his stories, his love of family, and his quirky sense of humor.
He is survived by his brother Glenn in Wyoming; his sister, Elfriede, and niece Stefanie in Schleissheim, Germany; daughter, Erin, and granddaughter, Charlotte, in Colorado; son, Nathan, in Nevada; niece Brianne in Vermont; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Ted and Rick.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.