April 16, 1947 – January 23, 2021 (age 73)

Russell Earl Covert passed away January 23, 2021 at Logan Regional Hospital.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Millville City Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah beginning at 1:30pm with a viewing prior at 1:00pm at the cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.