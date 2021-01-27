March 29, 1945 – January 23, 2021 (age 75)

Vernen Ezekiel Archibald, 75, of North Salt Lake, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021.

Vern was born on March 29, 1945 in Cache Valley, Utah, to Leland and Edith (Godfrey) Archibald. He was part of a large family with six brothers and a sister.

Vern grew up and attended school in Cache Valley until he joined the U.S. Navy which he faithfully and whole-heartedly served for 27 years, traveling all around the globe, and during which he met the love of his life, Karen. They soon married and welcomed two daughters.

After his departure from service, he settled in south Florida where he became CEO and President of the local Habitat for Humanity branch there. Upon the passing of his late wife, he decided to reside permanently at his home in North Salt Lake, Utah to be closer to family and loved ones.

Vern had quite the compelling personality, even if you met him only once, you were sure to never forget him. He had a sure way of himself that demanded the attention of a room, his booming personality and sense of humor worked their way into others’ hearts. Vern was never afraid of a challenge, and could always hold his own when presented with one. His career with the Navy broadened and sharpened his skills and led him to a very fulfilled and successful life. Despite his often happenings of tragedy, he remained a smiling, loving, and determined man who gave everything and more to those he cared for. He truly embodied the meaning of patriotism and was a dedicated veteran through and through.

Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Archibald; his daughter, Susan Haight; his siblings: Gwenevere, Delon, Deloy, Clarence, and Lee; and his parents, Leland and Edith.

Vern is survived by his brothers, Ronald (Sheila) and Keith Archibald, of Utah; his child, Edie (Michael) Phillips and her children of Indiana; his grandchildren, Gibson, Philip and, Zoe Haight of Florida; and many nephews and nieces including: Shawn Archibald of Utah and Leigh (James) Hausbach and her children, Hayden Haddock and Danica Archibald, of Utah. He was and will always be well-loved and acutely missed.

A memorial service for Vern will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Cache Valley Mortuary and afterward his ashes will be buried next to his beloved wife and daughter in the Archibald family plot in the Clarkston Cemetery. All attendees are welcomed and encouraged for the celebration of this wonderful man’s life.

Flowers can be sent to the Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah or in lieu of flowers, donations for the service can be sent there as well.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.