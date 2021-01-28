June 25, 1938 – January 25, 2021 (age 82)

Former longtime resident of Carbon County, Barbara Peacock Cartwright, 82, passed away peacefully January 25, 2021 at Logan Regional Hospital.

She was born June 25, 1938 in Price, Utah to Ellis and Ellen Annie Dimick Peacock.

On July 12, 1954 she married the love of her life, John L. Cartwright, Jr., in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barbara and John raised their four sons in Sunnyside/East Carbon where they were actively involved in the community. John passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 1992.

Our mom was a lover of life. She was happiest when she was spending time with her family. Mom was known for her beautiful smile, and her contagious laugh. She loved her plants, the mountains, flowers, sunshine, and hunting rocks with her family. She was a collector of jewelry and rare stones. Mom was a wonderful homemaker. She loved baking bread, canning, and feeding her four boys. Her dogs were her babies and her greatest companions.

Mom managed the CEU bookstore for almost 20 years, she loved her time there dearly. She was always found reading a good book, but her favorite was to read out of the scriptures. Mom had a very close relationship with her Savior, and a strong testimony of the gospel.

Barbara is survived by her loving sons,

John L. Cartwright, III (Ellen), San Antonio, Texas;

Perry Cartwright (Carol), Smithfield, Utah;

Tracy Cartwright (Armanda), Springville, Utah;

Steven Cartwright (Darkhangul), Houston, Texas;

brother, James (Carol) Peacock, Payson, Utah;

sisters, Becky (Stan) Chappell, Richfield, Utah;

Tammie (Jack) Frost, Dillon, Montana;

and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a community of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Cartwright, Jr., and a sister, Gwen Weihing.

Funeral service, Friday, January 29, 2021, 2:00pm, Mitchell Funeral Home, 233 East Main Street, Price, Utah where the family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Interment, Price City Cemetery.

