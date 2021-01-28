October 15, 1996 ~ January 22, 2021 (age 24)



Daniel James Crockett was born 15 October 1996 in Provo, Utah and passed away 22 January 2021 in Logan, Utah.

He is the son of James Paul Crockett (Jim) and Marilee Hunsaker Crockett.

He is survived by his great-grandmother, Shirley Joy (Bragg) Clark; grandparents, Paul D. Crockett, Sherryl (Reed) Crockett, Elzarus LeGrande Hunsaker, and Tana Lisa (Clark) Hunsaker.

Siblings, nieces and nephews are Marian Crockett Johnson (m. Damon), Kathern Crockett, Amanda Crockett (m. Josh Wainwright), Jared Thomas Crockett, Caroline Crockett, and Cynthia Crockett. Nieces and nephews are Haven (6), Ty (4), Remi (3), and Adrik Johnson (1), and Paul Wainwright (1).

Aunts, Uncles, and cousins are Gary and Niki (Crockett) Thornock, Rebecca (18) Karen (15) Christopher (12); Nate and Angi (Crockett) Hansen, Ember (16) Arik (13); Ben and Traci (Crockett) Hanks, Audrey (12) Ander (10) Janson (8); Andy and Heidi (Neff) Crockett, Adalie (20) James (17) Sydney (15) Kinsey (12); Alan and Holly (Crockett) Hedengren, Kaylee (17) Ryan (15) Tyler (13) Kayle (11) Luke (8) Carrie (6); Ryan and Jen (Crockett) Paulsen, Spencer (14) Adam (12) Matthew (9) Emily (7) Nathan (5); Michael LeGrande Hunsaker; and David LeVon Hunsaker.

Daniel was preceded in death by great-grandparents Edwin (Ted) and Marian (Larsen) Crockett; Jim and Iola (Erickson) Reed; Elzarus LeVon Hunsaker and Kathern (Wheatley) Hunsaker Ragen; and Lewis Clark.

Daniel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Australia Sydney North Mandarin Chinese Speaking Mission. He was a full-time mechanical engineering student at Utah State University and was employed by Arrow Fence and loved his coworkers.

Daniel lived in Provo, Utah from October 1996 until May 1997 while his father completed his undergraduate work, after which his family moved to Bountiful, Utah where he lived for three years. In August of 2000, after his mother completed graduate school and his sister’s adoption was finalized, his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas for two years followed by Highland Park, Texas for his father to attend graduate school. He attended Armstrong Elementary kindergarten through fourth grade and then McCullough Intermediate School for fifth grade. While in Dallas, he was a model for Dillard’s, JCPenney and numerous other businesses and industrial ads. He also appeared in episodes of Barney & Friends working with his family.

In August 2008, his family returned to Utah, living for two months in Farmington before settling in Sandy where he attended Lone Peak Elementary in sixth grade, Indian Hills Middle School and then Alta High School, where he graduated. He earned his Eagle Scout award at age 13. While in high school and after, he was employed by Liberty Mountain. He then served a mission after which he attended Utah State University. Daniel occasionally worked on film sets with his mother and siblings as well as composed film scores for his mother.

Daniel was an extraordinarily talented musician. He composed music, played the baritone saxophone, bass clarinet, clarinet, baritone, accordion, keyboard, piano, recorder, and bass guitar. In his final weeks, Daniel taught himself to play the guitar. He took second in state for baritone saxophone as a senior in high school. He was in five bands in high school. He also played football for Alta High’s sophomore team his Freshman and Sophomore year and in a jazz band his Freshman year of college. He demonstrated work ethic and built a bond with his team. He had mastered the Rubik’s Cube puzzles and could manipulate and solve them no matter the shape or size.

Daniel had a deep interest in his ancestors and loved hearing and reading about their lives and going through their photos. Daniel was a hard worker and didn’t limit himself when there was a task to get done. He got along well with people of all ages and all interests. Daniel was a natural leader and had an unending supply of interesting ideas to explore and share.

