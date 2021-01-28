On MSNBC, Governor Cox explains how Utah is delivering vaccines

Screenshot of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski on Jan. 27, 2021.

Wednesday morning on the MSNBC program Morning Joe, Utah Governor Spencer Cox explained to the nation how recent adjustments have improved the distribution of vaccines statewide.

“When I became governor three weeks ago we were about 36th in the nation for doses delivered,” Gov. Cox said during his interview on the national program. “We made some changes that were very important at that point, requiring every agency that was giving vaccines to do so within a week of receiving those vaccines, and then expanding the population that was eligible for those vaccines. I think we are about ninth now in doses used.”

Cox explained the state needs 75,000 to 100,000 doses a week but currently is receiving 33,000 vaccinations a week and he said that is why, soon, the state will run out of vaccines.

There have been 250,448 vaccines administered in Utah which is 12,811 more than Tuesday.

An increase of 2009 new coronavirus cases in Utah’s Wednesday report, based on 10,156 tests statewide, means the 24-hour positivity rate was 19.8 percent.

The rolling seven-days average for positive tests is 1,758 per day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.44 percent.

The state reported seven new deaths Wednesday and now there have been 1,620 Utah coronavirus fatalities during the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department reported 143 positive coronavirus cases Wednesday in northern Utah and a new total of 18,211 in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 677 patients in the district who have been hospitalized and there are 16,833 who have recovered among the 18,211 total cases in the BRHD.

For the second straight day there were 452 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and total hospitalizations since the outbreak have reached 13,217. Among those hospitalized, 161 are in intensive care units.

Wednesday the state reported 340,684 positive cases over the course of the pandemic and 1,989,106 people have been tested.

The latest Idaho update indicates there 161,212 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,714 deaths in Idaho with 1,007 positive tests in Franklin County, 327 casein Bear Lake County and 306 in Oneida County.