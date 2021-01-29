COWBOY POETRY: New Snow Boots

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I was needing brand-new snow boots ‘cuz my feet were always cold. But the

price tag got me thinking. Are these snow boots made of gold?

The tops were made of leather and the bottom’s rubber sole. Not sure about the

middle, but would clean out my bank roll.

I gave the clerk my credit card. She said, “It looks well used.” I pointed to her

price of boots. “That’s why it’s been abused.”

She said, “The boots are rated down to 45 below.” I paid her the extortion price.

Now, something you should know.

It wasn’t but a day or two I put my boots to use. My first thought was they’re

overrated, sorriest excuse.

I’d crawled out of my sleeping bag and slipped my new boots on. The mercury

said 5 below. Did someone say, ”Moron?”

My feet were cold. She’d lied to me. That clerk sure ‘nuff was cruel. Why did I

pay that much for boots? Did someone holler fool?

Right then a fellow cowboy handed me a pair of socks. He said, “They’re made of

wool and are preferred for winter walks.”

I pulled up my new woolen wear. I sure could feel the heat. I’d say that 45 below

meant sheep hair on your feet.

I guess I’ll stop complaining ‘bout the price of winter boots. I should have known

that woolen wear and boots are in cahoots.

I finally had warm footwear. No more cussing cold in vain. The next thing I

should work on is to warm my frozen brain.

So, when you buy your snow boots, rated 45 below. Don’t forget your woolen

socks. That’s something you should know.