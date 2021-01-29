July 20, 1938 – January 27, 2021 (age 82)

Peggy Ann Smith Hoffman passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the age of 82.

Peggy was the 3rd daughter born to Elwood and Ida McBride Smith on July 20, 1938.

She was a lifelong citizen of Logan attending Logan High School, Utah State University, and LDS Business College.

Many of her years were spent working alongside her father in their family clothing store “Smiths Clothing” in downtown Logan.

At the early age of 19, Peggy met and quickly married Alton Hoffman of Benson, Utah on October 7, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.

Together they raised two daughters Shawna Lee (Jerry) Jardine and Beckie (Brad) Jardine.

Mom was the ultimate stay-at-home mother. She totally enjoyed preparing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for her family. She loved a clean (spotless!) house and found much joy in spending time with her daughters.

She loved sewing, crafting, and for many years could be seen running the streets of Logan to Millville. Mom also enjoyed a bit of traveling and pampering with her “Hillcrest Area Friends”.

Peggy and Alton enjoyed the growth of their family with the addition of 5 grandchildren: Kelsey (Chris) Chlarson, Annie (Nathan) Romrell, Bobbie (Matt) Liechty, Brody (Amber) Jardine, and Blair (Tyler) Munk. She considered herself very fortunate to share many family activities with her children and grandchildren. Mom was especially proud of her 14 great grandchildren. They were definitely the joy of her life. They are Bentlee, Brookelyn, Cole, Tate, Bailee, Kamryn, Prestlee, Camden, Kadence, Addyson, Jaxon, Kaycee, Paizley and Tayson.

Mom was preceded in death by her husband Alton, her parents, her in-laws, and all three of her sisters. We can only imagine the joyful reunion. One of our favorite sayings that truly described our mom was “Our Mother didn’t teach us how to love, she showed us.”

A memorial service with be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1:00pm. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

The services may be viewed online those that cannot attend in person by clicking here. Password: Hoffman

Interment will be in the Logan Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank all those who have reached out to express their love and support. It is truly appreciated. Peggy’s family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Atlas Hospice, and Birch Creek Assisted Living for their care in her last few weeks.