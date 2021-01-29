There are now 58 reported COVID-19 deaths in Northern Utah

BRIGHAM CITY – Utah’s Health Department reported 35 more coronavirus deaths Friday, although not all of them occurred on Thursday. There were 16 that should have been reported Thursday but were not because of a data transmission error. Also, another six occurred before January 1, 2021.

The deaths of two Box Elder County men were also included in the Friday report. Both were between 65 and 84 years of age and both were hospitalized at the time of death.

The coronavirus deaths in northern Utah now total 58: 33 in Box Elder County, 25 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

The Friday Bear River Health Department report included 79 positive coronavirus cases in northern Utah and a new total of 18,374 in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 689 patients in the district hospitalized and there are 17,091 who have recovered among the 18,374 total cases in the BRHD.

There were 1,517 new positive coronavirus cases in Utah Friday, based on 9,384 tests statewide, so the 24-hour positivity rate was 16.2 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,550 a day and the rolling seven-days average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.2 percent.

With 14,770 new vaccines administered in Utah since Thursday the state said there have been 281,797 vaccinations statewide.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been 343,062 positive cases reported. Over more than 10 months since the outbreak 2,009,407 people have been tested.

There are 446 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 including 148 in intensive care units. Total hospitalizations have reached 13,353.

The latest Idaho report shows 161,720 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,721 deaths in Idaho with 1,008 positive tests in Franklin County, 326 cases in Bear Lake County and 308 in Oneida County.