A weekend COVID-19 death in Cache County is the district’s 59th

LOGAN – Another coronavirus fatality in northern Utah was part of the weekend state health department report. A Cache County man, between 65 and 84 years of age, died Saturday. He was hospitalized at the time of death. It is the 59th COVID-19 death in the Bear River Health District (BRHD).

The Sunday Bear River Health Department report included 49 positive coronavirus cases and a new total of 18,493 in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 696 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 487 from Cache County, 204 from Box Elder County and five Rich County. There are 17,247 who have recovered among the 18,493 total cases in the BRHD.

Among the 59 COVID-19 deaths in northern Utah, 33 were residents of Box Elder County and 26 from Cache County.

First dose clinics will be held at the Cache County Event Center at the Cache County fairgrounds Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week and Tuesday at the BRHD office in Brigham City.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine requires the two shots be 28 days apart.

Total vaccinations administered in Utah is 310,692 with 10,176 people vaccinated since Saturday.

Another 1,194 new positive cases were reported Sunday in Utah with 6,742 tests administered statewide for a 24-hour positivity rate of 17.7 percent, The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests positive tests is 16.9 percent. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day. A week ago that average was 1,794.

There were two coronavirus fatalities in Utah Sunday and now 1,665 Utahns have died after contracting the virus.

Among the 413 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID, 131 are in intensive care units. There have been 13,468 hospitalizations in Utah since the outbreak.

Idaho’s latest report shows 162,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,725 deaths in Idaho with 1,015 positive tests in Franklin County, 328 cases in Bear Lake County 311 in Oneida County.