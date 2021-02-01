60th COVID death in Northern Utah is the 34th in Box Elder County

FILE - Photo of an empty hospital room by Matthew Henry from Burst.

BRIGHAM CITY – There were three coronavirus fatalities in Utah Monday including a Box Elder County man between 45-64 years old who was living in a long-term care facility at the time of death. He becomes the 60th coronavirus death in northern Utah, and the 34th in Box Elder County. There have been 26 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

The total is now 1,668 Utahns who have died after contracting the virus.

The Monday Bear River Health Department report included 28 positive coronavirus cases and a new total of 18,521 in the district since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 699 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 489 from Cache County, 205 from Box Elder County and five Rich County. There are 17,290 who have recovered among the 18,521 total cases in the BRHD.

The 94,230 coronavirus tests conducted in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic amount to about four percent of the over two million tests in Utah.

Monday’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.7 percent in Utah. At the same time it is 20.17 percent in Box Elder County and 13.34 percent in Cache County and a whopping 35.59 percent in Rich County.

Total vaccinations administered in Utah is 311,785 with 1,093 people vaccinated since Sunday. There have been 63,711 people in Utah immunized with two doses.

Another 584 new positive cases were reported Monday in Utah with 3,516 tests administered statewide for a 24-hour positivity rate of 16.6 percent.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,425 per day.

There are now 402 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID, 11 fewer than Sunday, 129 are in intensive care units. There have been 13,515 hospitalizations in Utah since the outbreak.

Including Monday’s 584 new positives there have been 347,208 positive cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic; at the same time 2,028,163 people in Utah have been tested.

Idaho’s latest report shows 162,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,725 deaths in Idaho with 1,015 positive tests in Franklin County, 328 cases in Bear Lake County 311 in Oneida County.