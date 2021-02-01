September 20, 1937 – January 28, 2021 (age 83)

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Bob McKay Thornock, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 20, 1937 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a son of John Denzel and Donna Johnson Thornock. He was raised and educated in Roberts, Idaho. Bob enjoyed reminiscing about the good times in Roberts. He went to Walquist Jr. High and Davis High School.

Bob married his sweetheart, Marilee Christensen on October 16, 1958 in Ogden, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death March 1, 2019.

Bob was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Labor Union. He retired from NAPTECH as a plumber.

He loved horses, camping, ATV’s, building, riding, climbing hills with his dune buggies. He loved being with his many dogs, including Jackson.

Surviving are his four children: Lori Youngblut of Perry, Utah; Ken (Machelle) Thornock of Layton, Utah; Todd Thornock and Jeff Thornock both of Perry, Utah; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Larry (Janet) Thornock of Brigham City, Utah; Garry (Rosalee) Thornock of Virginia; Dawn Alane Woodruff of Brigham City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marilee, his son, Mark and three brothers, Max, Ted and Bud.

There will be a public viewing held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the funeral chapel. Please keep the appropriate distance and wear your masks.

Private Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Click here to view additional details about Bob’s Services, including any available live streams.

Interment will be in the Hooper City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.