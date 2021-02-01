April 8, 2005 – January 28, 2021 (age 15)

Dameon Joseph Lee Kent, deeply loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, and special friend to many died on January 28, 2021. Dameon died of natural causes due to his many handicaps over the years.

Dameon was loved by everyone. He was born on April 8, 2005 to Emily and Mikal Kent at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah. He had a sister and two brothers and was closest to his sister. When he was three we found out he had two brain tumors and underwent surgery where he suffered a stroke. For the rest of his life he had to learn how to do everything all over again and he didn’t let it get him down. He learned how to communicate with thumbs up.

He went to school and had friends and a girlfriend. He loved Captain America and turtles, both sea turtles and Ninja Turtles. He loved to go camping with his family. He just wanted to be treated like anybody else. He loved baseball and playing games on his I-pad.

He will be missed by all his nurses, family and friends.

Survived by his mother, Emily Kent, siblings Patrisha AnneMarie Littell Kent, Daniel Mikal Kent, Terance Allen Kent, grandmothers Sherry Robinson, Dorothy Kent, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his father, Mikal Kent and grandfather Steven Kent.

A viewing will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah.

Funeral services will take place at Allen-Hall Mortuary on Friday, February 5, 2021 beginning at 11:00am with a viewing prior from 9:30 – 10:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.