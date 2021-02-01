May 23, 1942 – January 13, 2021 (age 78)

Eugene Cardon Merrill (Tub) passed away January 13, 2021, in Chandler, Arizona.

He was born May 23, 1942, in Preston, Idaho, to Dean W. Merrill and Frances Maxine Ward. He grew up in Preston and worked on his Grandpa Ward’s farm during the summer. Tub loved everything about sports, but excelled in football and track. He graduated from Preston High School in 1960.

He married Judy Clayson and they had two children, Vikki Lynn and Jeff. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked for Harris Truck & Equipment. Tub and Judy later divorced.

He then married Linda Checketts. Together with her three children, Grady, Heather, and Cody, they lived a happy life for 41 years. He later owned Phoenix Mixer Supply which he eventually sold and retired from.

He loved coming back to Idaho during the spring where he would go bear hunting with his nephew, Mike, and several great friends. Many great memories were made on those trips.

Tub leaves behind his wife, Linda Merrill, his children, Vikki, Grady, Heather and Cody all of Arizona, his sister Lynda (Danny) Beckstead, as well as several grandchildren that he adored.

He was met in Heaven by his son, Jeff Merrill, his brother, Butch Merrill, his parents, Dean and Frances Merrill, and grandparents.

We will miss his quick wit and contagious smile.

There will be a celebration of Tub’s life later this spring in the place where he was always at peace.

Until we meet again.