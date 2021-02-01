Federico “Fred” Martinez Nombrano Jr. *Updated*

August 2, 1948 – January 20, 2021 (age 72)

Frederico Nombrano Jr. Freddie passed away on January 20, 2021 in Preston Idaho.

He was born in Mitchell, Nebraska on August 2, 1948 born to Angelina and Fred Nombrano.

Freddie is survived by his wife Jaunita Nombrano of 52 years, his sons Freddie and Steve Nombrano, and his grandsons Steve, Andrew and Brandon Nombrano and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He took great pride in his family.

One of his favorite hobbies was watching boxing. Freddy had a great sense of humor, and a heart that had so much love. You never heard him speak ill of anybody.

He will be missed tremendously by everyone who knew him.

It’s never goodbye, it’s see ya later!

At his request, no funeral services will be conducted.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.