Logan man arrested after threatening to “blow up” courthouse

Booking photo for Zachary A. Kidd (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man is behind bars after threatening to blow up the district courthouse Sunday night. Zachary A. Kidd was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of committing a threat of terrorism.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a grocery store for a suspicious person around 10:30 p.m. Kidd was allegedly inside the store acting strange and mumbling about a bomb threat.

When officers contacted Kidd inside the store, he blurted out, “there is an active bomb threat on the courthouse, there are two judges trying to play dirty,” the report stated. He said there was a car sitting at the courthouse but wouldn’t say what was inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement located Kidd’s vehicle in front of the courthouse. It had been driven up onto the lawn and walkway area, parked near the front entrance of the building.

As officers questioned Kidd about the bomb, he replied it didn’t exist yet, but there was a real threat due to two judges playing dirty. He identified one of the judges but did not name the other. He said “the two judges will get hit and that they are in the crossfire,” the report disclosed.

Fire and EMS were dispatched to the courthouse and set up an Incident Command Center. Traffic was shut down along 100 W., between 100 N. and 200 N., while officials investigated the threat.

A K-9 officer, trained in the detection of explosives, was called out to the scene. He searched Kidd’s vehicle and found no trace of any bomb.

Logan City police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that the threat had been cleared. 100 W. was also reopened.

Logan City Police investigated a bomb threat at the Cache County District Court Building. The threat has been cleared without incident. 100 W between 200 N. And 100 N. Is now open. — Logan City Police (@Logancitypolice) February 1, 2021

Court records show, Kidd was charged with misdemeanor drug possession in Logan Justice Court Saturday, after being arrested Jan. 28. He has not made an appearance before a judge yet.

Kidd is being temporarily held in jail without bail. He will likely be arraigned in 1st District Court this week.

