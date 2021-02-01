Logan massage therapist pleads guilty to sexually abusing six clients

Booking photo of Freddy Anthony Perales (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 58-year-old Logan massage therapist has confessed to sexually assaulting six women while giving them messages. Freddy A. Perales has been in jail since the first victim reported the crimes to the Logan City police department last summer.

Perales participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to three counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; and four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped eight remaining charges against the defendant.

Perales was originally arrested in June after the first woman reported she was inappropriately touched, while receiving a massage from him. The incident occurred around May 29, in the living room of his home, near 1140 N. 400 W.

Perales had told the woman he was going to perform an “energy massage,” and then sexually assaulted her. She had visited him between six to 10 times previously.

Five more women later contacted Logan City police, reporting they also were sexually assaulted while receiving massages at his residence. The incidents occurred during the past 16 years.

The women described similar incidents of Perales inappropriately touching them, as he performed “energy cleansing.” He claimed the massages could help the women’s marriages and release pent up energy.

One woman also described how Perales touched her chest while stating he was clearing her lymph nodes of build-ups.

During Monday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said in each case, Perales assaulted the women while telling them he was performing a medical procedure. He asked for a special sentencing hearing, when the victims can address the court.

Perales spoke only briefly, stating that he was willing to waive his rights in each of the six cases. He also pleaded guilty to the seven charges.

Judge Brian Cannell said Perales could face up to life in prison. He scheduled sentencing for March 25.

will@cvradio.com