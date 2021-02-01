April 5, 1946 – January 29, 2021 (age 74)

MaRee Naylor Smith, 74, of Providence, Utah joined her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Melvin Baliff on Friday, January 29, 2021. She died suddenly after extended illnesses.

She was born on April 5, 1946 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Albert Naylor and Opal Ann Jenson Naylor. MaRee attended school in Providence and graduated from South Cache High School and LDS Seminary.

MaRee served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Southern States mission.

After returning home from her mission, she married Jeremy Roger Smith in the Logan LDS Temple, in March of 1969. Shortly after their marriage they moved to Auburn, New York. After about two years they moved to Providence, Utah, where they still live.

MaRee was active in many callings for the LDS church including over four decades of service to the LDS church youth. MaRee loved to sing in the church and community choirs.

She worked many years for the church overseeing and caring for many of the church owned buildings in Cache Valley.

She lived a very charitable life. Assisting the elderly, disabled, neighbors, family, and youth. She was always in the service of others. She will always be remembered for her compassion as was seen in the way she took care of everyone she was around.

She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Roger Smith of Providence, Utah and they have seven children: Kimburly Sa of Las Vegas, Nevada; Shauna MaRee Smith of Tucson, Arizona; Jeremy Roger Smith of Austin, Texas; Kathy Smith Waters of New Bern, North Carolina; Opal Autumn Reese (LouDell) of Tremonton, Utah; Francis Edward Smith (May Ting) of Logan, Utah; and Robyn Eve Smith of Austin, Texas.

MaRee and Jeremy have nine grandchildren.

MaRee is also survived by a sister Barbara (Fred) Cooper of Harrisville, Utah, two brothers, Albert Ralph Naylor (Mary) of Lynden, Washington, and John Terry Naylor (Wendi) of Providence, Utah.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:30 – 11:30am prior to services.

Live broadcast will be available via courtesy of Zoom and may be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will be at the Providence Cemetery.