Michael Bruce Jensen was born in the backseat of his parents’ car as they rounded the curve by the Thatcher-Penrose church on the way to the hospital on March 17, 1950. He was the youngest of six kids. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, he received the middle name of Bruce. He went by Bruce until his mission, when he became Miguel, because there is no “Bruce” in Spanish.

He lived his early life in Penrose, Utah, where he enjoyed the life of a farm boy, going to school, and playing with his friends and family.

After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, he moved to Ogden, Utah where he worked and attended school at Weber State College.

While working at the IRS in Ogden, he met Gloria Jean Nelson, who he married on June 30, 1973. The were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple a year and a day later on July 1, 1974. The newlyweds resided in Ogden as Mike finished school and they started their family. Mike’s work moved them from Ogden to Ft. Collins, Colorado; Worland, Wyoming; Penrose, Utah; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

With an accounting degree, Mike obtained his CPA and started his life-long vocation. He maintained his tax business while working for the IRS and at local CPA firms. He started doing government cost accounting while working with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. After, he transitioned to the DCAA, and then left government service.

He continued his main career through the years working at Thiokol, ATK, Alcoa, and Cordant Technologies. He was RIF’ed many times, and head-hunted occasionally for his specialized skills and experience. This gave him the opportunity to try long-haul truck driving and teaching accounting at Stevens-Henager. He worked at Energy Solutions prior to finally retiring to focus on home, family, and his successful tax business. From 1978 until 2021, he worked doing the books and tax returns for many people and companies in and around Tremonton, Utah. After Gloria died in 2012 he started working at Crump-Reese Motors until retiring from there and his tax business in 2020.

On July 26, 2015, Mike married Marene Olsen, and they moved to Logan, Utah. There they enjoyed a semi-retired lifestyle working some, traveling a lot, and spending time with friends, siblings, grown kids, and grand babies.

Mike was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings. He was active in his community and was often a quiet, anonymous supporter or benefactor of good causes, which are too many to list. He passed away on January 30, 2021 while in Ogden under his oldest daughter’s care, as a result of a combination of health concerns.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gloria, brother Jim, and various nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife Marene, daughter Virginia (Weldon) Babcock, daughter Suzy (Davin) Johnson, granddaughter Chantel Johnson, and grandson Kendry Johnson. He is also survived by his step-daughters and step-grandchildren.

The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Penrose Cemetery off Utah Highway 102, Penrose, Utah. He will be interred there, immediately after the services in a Jensen family tradition Mike started upon the death of his brother Jim.

Mike was a COVID-19 recovered survivor. To honor him and all those affected by this virus, we ask all attendees to wear masks, observe physical distancing when possible, and stay in family groups when not commiserating with others.

In lieu of flowers, consider being like Mike and “give someone the family discount,” or pay someone’s tab.

