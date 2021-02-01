Robert Lynn Zundel, 73 passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Lynn was born April 17, 1947 in Ogden, Utah a son of Robert Monte Zundel and Norene Mills Vernon Zundel.

He attended Willard Elementary, Box Elder Jr. and Box Elder High School and Weber State College.

Lynn was a lifelong resident of Willard, Utah.

He married Kristine Benson on August 9, 1965 in Willard, Utah.

Lynn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He retired from the Defense Depot in Ogden.

Lynn enjoyed stamp collecting, hunting, golfing, trips to Disneyland, Wendover and Bear Lake. He was a history buff and enjoyed museums especially airplane and train museums. Lynn loved poker games with the grandkids. He was a quiet and reserved person, but he loved telling a good joke and teasing.

Lynn is survived by daughters: Kristi (Kelly) Rasmussen, Rock Springs, Wyoming and Cheri (Dave Embley) Brown, West Point, Utah; five grandchildren, Bren (Robin) Rasmussen; Chase (Jesi) Rasmussen; Trent Rasmussen; Dillon Brown and Baylee Brown; three great-grandchildren: Cal, Kaylan and Ava; sisters: Debbie (Randy) Smith and Lori (Duane) Braegger and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kris and his parents.

Special thanks to the staff at Maple Springs and the Lighthouse, CNS Hospice, South Ogden Post-Acute, Ali’s Angels nurse Erin and his sister Lori.

A viewing will be Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Myers Mortuary.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, by clicking here.

Interment in the Willard City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.