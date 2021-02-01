November 5, 1926 – January 30, 2021 (age 94)

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Sherman Levi Nay passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

He was born on November 5, 1926 in Circleville, Utah to William Levi Nay and Mary Venna Sherman.

Sherman married Elise Fish on May 17, 1948 in Washington, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on September 21, 1949. Elsie preceded Sherman in death on April 26, 2013.

Surviving are seven children: Blaine (Annette) Nay; Alvin (Roxanne) Nay; Sharlene Washington; Lucile Turner; Bertha (Rocky) Shaver; Julie (Richard) Chatterton; Howard Nay; 38 grandchildren; and 89 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings: Revoe, (Ed) Moss; and Mateland (Janice) Nay.

During his lifetime, he touched many young people’s lives when he taught school at Intermountain Indian School, and served many decades in the Scouting program. He especially loved serving in the Cub Scout program. For his many years of service in scouting he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award.

He served in the military, beginning with his service in WWII in Germany, and thirty years in the Air Force Reserve.

He was always busy providing for his family in many facets of life, which included building homes, a backyard farmer, raising animals especially chickens and being a landlord.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many positions including serving as a temple ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple with his wife for many years.

He was known for his generosity in giving of his time, talents, and resources. He also had a unique sense of humor and bringing joy and happiness to others.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

