Sky View, Logan and Mountain Crest cheer squads receive high marks at state competition

MIDVALE – Region 11 cheer squads performed well at the Utah Cheer Club Sport State Cheer Competition recently at Hillcrest High School, with the Sky View Bobcats coming back to Smithfield with championship hardware.

In all of 4A, Sky View won the “Songleading/Pom” competition, followed by Logan and Mountain Crest. When qualifying for the state competition, it was Logan who finished first in the Northern Region, followed by Sky View and Mountain Crest.

Sky View also finished 2nd in 4A in the “Sideline/Timeout Dance” competition with Logan coming in 3rd. Region 9’s Snow Canyon finished first.

In the 4A “Game Time Freestyle”, the Logan Grizzlies were the only Region 11 squad to place, finishing 2nd overall.

No spectators were allowed at the competition, and some schools opted not to compete due to COVID-19 concerns within their squads.

There are more competition opportunities for local squads. The High School Prep (HSP) Mountain Spirit Classic will be held on March 13th at Hillcrest High School and the HSP State Competition is April 24th at Corner Canyon High School. Registration deadlines for both competitions was Saturday, Jan. 30th.