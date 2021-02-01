Utah State football to host two National Signing Day events on Wednesday, Feb. 3

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football will host a pair of National Signing Day functions on Wednesday, Feb. 3, as head coach Blake Anderson discusses his first recruiting class with the Aggies.

First, Utah State will conduct a Zoom press conference at noon for members of the media. Later that evening, USU will host a fan-friendly virtual event, sponsored by Locker 42, at 6 p.m. Former Aggie quarterback and current radio analyst Kevin White will emcee this event.

Streaming for both events will be available at utahstateaggies.com/watch. Furthermore, the virtual event can also be viewed on USU football’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Utah State’s official athletics website, www.utahstateaggies.com, will once again be the home to Signing Day Central. Fans can log onto the site to view a complete roster of the 2021 class, read biographical information and watch highlight videos of select players.

Utah State Athletics will also utilize social media to keep fans up-to-date as paperwork for every recruit comes in and individual signees will be announced separately via twitter at @USUFootball beginning Wednesday morning.

Fans can follow the Aggie football program at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.