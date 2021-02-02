December 12, 1973 – January 31, 2021 (age 48)

Our loving father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Brandon Kenneth Dickamore, 48, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on December 12, 1973 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Kenneth Eldon and Teresa North Dickamore.

Brandon graduated from Box Elder High School in 1991.

He married Melissa Miller and from this union they had three children, Austin, Aubrie and Gavin. They were later divorced.

Brandon received his FEMA CNA and worked at a care facility in Logan, Utah.

Brandon loved being with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, trips to the cabin in Island Park, and exploring new restaurants.

Surviving are his three children, Austin (Alexandra Long) Dickamore; Aubrie (Matthew) Burns; Gavin (Anthony Hunsaker) Dickamore; five grandchildren, Bryten Burns, Kinzley Dickamore, Bentley Burns, Hunter Maiava and Rhiannon Long; his parents, Eldon and Teresa Dickamore; one sister, Lorilee Gordon, and two nephews, Sage (Sharlee) Gordon and Colby Gordon.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Lorene North and K.R. and Thora Dickamore.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00am at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the funeral chapel. Please wear a mask to the viewing and services for COVID-19.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.