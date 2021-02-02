Bret Don Hansen, 61, passed away February 1, 2021 at his home in Franklin, Idaho from complications of diabetic shock.

He was born August 8, 1959 in Salt Lake City, Utah the son of Don F. and Sally Jean Rolfe Hansen.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Anaheim California Mission- Spanish speaking and loved it.

He married Annette Marie Stevens on June 18, 1982 in the Logan Utah Temple. Bret served in many capacities in the church.

His passions were mink farming and softball. His main love was his family and three grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Annette Hansen of Franklin, Idaho; by a son, Kyle (AnnMarie) Hansen of Hyrum, Utah; by a grandson, Taison Hansen and two granddaughters, Madyson and Baylee Hansen, all of Hyrum, Utah; by his parents, Don and Sally Hansen of Preston, Idaho; by three brothers, Scot Hansen of Preston, Idaho; Todd (Natalie) Hansen of Franklin, Idaho; Wade (Sarah) Hansen of Lancaster, Ohio; and by numerous extended family that loved him.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 10:00am (MST) by clicking here.

Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.