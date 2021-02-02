Fourth Northern Utah resident in last five days has died from COVID-19

LOGAN – For the fourth time in five days a resident of the Bear River Health District has died from the effects of the coronavirus. He is one of 17 deaths reported by the Utah Department of Health Tuesday; six of them occurred before Jan.13 but their test results were recently confirmed.

The 61st death in the district is a Cache County man, older than 85, who was hospitalized at the time of his death. He is the 27th death in Cache County while there have been 34 fatalities in Box Elder County.

The Bear River Health Department report Tuesday included 71 positive coronavirus cases in the district with 18,592 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There have been exactly 700 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 489 in Cache County, 206 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County. There are 17,344 who have recovered among the 18,592 total cases in the district.

Tuesday, state officials announced 13,672 more Utahns were vaccinated against the virus, so now 325,457 vaccine doses have been administered statewide and that includes 69,689 people immunized with two doses.

The latest Bear River Health Department figures indicate 17,899 vaccine doses have been administered in the district, including 3,694 second doses.

The testing of 7,499 people in Utah since Monday found 1,201 new cases for a positivity rate of 16 percent the last 24 hours. The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,394 per day.

The latest Bear River Health Department seven-day positivity numbers show Cache County at 13.84 percent, Box Elder County at 21.45 percent and Rich County at 35.59 percent.

The total is now 1,685 Utahns who have died after contracting the coronavirus.

There are 396 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 130 of them are in intensive care units.

The most recent Idaho report shows 163,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,735 deaths in Idaho with 1,017 positive tests in Franklin County, 328 cases in Bear Lake County and 312 in Oneida County.