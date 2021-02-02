Idaho police hope to reduce road rage through increased patrols

MERIDIAN — Police in Idaho are seeing an alarming trend of road rage incidents on state highways. They report aggressive driving was a contributing factor in half of all crashes, and a factor in more than one-third of all fatality crashes last year.

According to a press release, troopers are increasing the number of patrols in an effort to reduce road rage.

Lt. Michael Winans explained, “Whether it’s speeding, red light running, or other dangerous behavior, if our enforcement efforts can educate and motivate drivers to avoid driving aggressively, we know lives can be saved.”

The press release stated that extra ISP patrols are already on the road as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to curb road rage, between February 2-15. Lt. Winans explained, “With extra patrols, the risk of a citation is greater. But hopefully, it means less risk of a deadly crash.”

Aggressive driving behaviors include speeding or driving too fast for conditions; ignoring traffic signals, tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic, and making rude hand or facial gestures.