Our beloved mother and grandmother, Karen Norr Knudsen died peacefully at home on January 30, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.

She was a loving wife to Joe Knudsen for 54 years until his death, a wonderful mother to Darren (Connie) Fielding, Utah; Cami Portland, Oregon; and Cory (Amy) West Jordan, Utah. Karen was lucky to have 10 beautiful grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Karen was born on May 7, 1942 in Brigham City, Utah and spend her childhood in Deweyville, Utah. She graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University pursuing a degree in Home Economics. After finding the love of her life, she moved to Taylorsville, Utah to raise a family.

After her youngest child was in school, Karen was hired on at First Security Bank as a teller and worked her way up to an executive secretary to the president of the company. After 15 years, she retired from the bank, moved back to Deweyville and built the home of her dreams.

Karen was born with the creative gene. She could sew, knit, crochet, and quilt with the best of them. She had inherited her mother’s cooking skills and was always cooking and baking for her family. Karen was an avid genealogist and spent many hours at the genealogy library in Salt Lake City.

After so many winters down south, Karen and Joe wanted to travel the countryside, so they sold their beautiful house and became full time RV’s spending months in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oregon.

Karen loved being a grandma. She enjoyed spending time with them, whether it was at sporting events, dance recitals, graduations, camping trips or treat runs, grandma wanted to be there.

Karen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in various callings in the Relief Society, Young Women’s program, and Sunday school. She attended girls camp, supported youth service projects and became a mentor to many girls in the ward.

Karen was met at the golden gate by her husband; Joe Knudsen, her parents; Myrl and Gladys Norr, her mother and father-in-law; Loa and Ursel Knudsen, her nephew; Ryan Knudsen, and niece; Cokette.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Deweyville Cemetery, Utah 38, Deweyville, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30am – 1:30pm at Rudd Funeral Home, 1234 South Main Street, Garland, Utah.

The graveside service will be live streamed. If we experience technical difficulties during the live stream, a recording will be uploaded at a later date and may be viewed by clicking here.

A special thank you to Intermountain Homecare and Hospice especially Bonnie and Shannon for their compassion and care of our Mom.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.