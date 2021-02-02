Lee CiGuo Crookston, 28, left this mortal life January 25, 2021.

He was born February 16, 1992 in Taiyuan, Shanxi, People’s Republic of China. He was adopted into the family of Mary Sue and Steven McQueen Crookston on May 8, 2001.

Despite his various health issues, he lived with plenty of energy and heart. He had a great laugh and loved being the center of attention and making people laugh. He will always be missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue and grandparents. He leaves behind his father, Steven McQueen Crookston (Stephanie) of Preston, Idaho; three sisters – Marissa Ann Palmer (Cody) of Richmond, Utah; Greta Lynn Baker (Spencer) of Eager, Arizona; Amanda Rae Nielsen (Jeffrey) of Wheatland, Wyoming – as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

A private service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Preston Cemetery – what would have been just prior to his birthday – by his immediate family to honor and remember him.

His final resting place will be next to his mother in the Preston, Idaho cemetery.

If you have a memory of Lee that you would be willing to share, please feel free to post on his Facebook profile or message one of his sisters.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.