Local cities urge residents to add feedback to statewide wellbeing survey

CACHE COUNTY – Three additional Cache County municipalities have joined a statewide survey of Utahns’ perceptions of their personal wellbeing.

City officials in Hyde Park, Nibley and North Logan are urging their residents to participate in the online survey.

Residents of those cities aged 18 or older are being asked to complete the survey, according to project head Dr. Courtney Flint of the Department of Sociology, Social Work and Anthropology at Utah State University.

Although the survey is comprehensive, Flint added, it should only take about 10 minutes for residents of Hyde Park, Nibley and North Logan to complete. Officials of those local cities are hoping that survey participants will encourage other adults in their households and communities to complete the survey as well.

Full- or part-time residents of Hyde Park can access the survey at http://tinyurl.com/4c5yr4f

Full- or part-time residents of Nibley can access the survey at http://tinyurl.com/ydysys4d

Full- or part-time residents of North Logan can access the survey at http://tinyurl.com/y6n2vcc2

The online survey is available in both English- and Spanish-language versions on those websites.

Residents of Hyde Park, Nibley and North Logan who complete the wellbeing survey will be in good company, Flint explained. The Utah Wellbeing Survey was launched on a limited basis in 2019, then went online early in 2020, just as the coronavirus outbreak was occurring.

Since then, 18 municipalities have publicized their participation in the survey effort via social media, newsletters, website and word-of-mouth. Feedback from nearly 4,500 Utahns have been received so far, not counting recent responses from residents of Logan after that city joined the wellbeing survey in January.

Flint said the ultimate goal of the statewide survey effort is to provide data on residents’ attitudes about community issues that will guide decision-making and sound planning by Utah municipalities.

Although the wellbeing research effort was originally started in partnership with USU Extension Services prior to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the text of survey has since been modified to allow participants to assess the pandemic’s impact on their perceptions of wellbeing.

Flint is a community resource specialist for USU Extension. She holds degrees from Northern Arizona University, the University of Colorado (Boulder) and Penn State University. Her areas of professional expertise include community sociology and engagement, natural resource sociology and interdisciplinary ecosystem science.

The project head said that survey feedback is still being accepted from residents of Logan at http://tinyurl.com/ydg55oh8.

Although the survey does collect some demographic data, Flint says survey participants are guaranteed anonymity.

Anyone having questions about the wellbeing survey can contact Flint at 435-797-8635.