Marion Leona Rhodes McIntosh, 78, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

Marion was born November 1, 1942 in San Diego, California, a daughter of Irma Lee Miller, a waitress and S.M. Rhodes, a sailor in the Navy who was stationed in Long Beach, California when she was born.

Marion did not stay long in California and was later sent to be with her grandmother and grandfather in Utah during World War II. She grew up in Moab, Utah and is a “Daughter of a Utah Pioneer”.

Marion’s prime years have been spent raising children as a mother and a wife while working full time. She worked many years for Coors Porcelain Company in Grand Junction, Colorado and later on became a Taxi cab dispatcher where she met John McIntosh, a Taxi cab driver.

John and Marion McIntosh married within a year of meeting each other and have been married for over 32 years.

Surviving are her husband John McIntosh, and her children: one son, Bruce Myers, and daughters; Laurie Harrberg, Johnna Myers, Stacie York, and Kim York. Her grandchildren are Joshua York, Aly York, Gavin York, Siovaun Bragg and one great grandson, Tristin York.

Private family services will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

