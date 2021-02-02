Paradise man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape teen girl

Booking photo for Hunter Alan Smith (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Paradise man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl last month. Hunter A. Smith was booked Tuesday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, the alleged victim reported to Logan City police officers how Smith went into her bedroom and asked her to have sex with him. He also attempted to pull the blanket off of her while she was lying in bed.

Police claim Smith was an acquaintance of the victim. He is also considered to have a position of trust, since he owns the residence the victim’s family live in.

The report stated, during an interview with police, Smith admitted to the allegations. He said he had made a mistake going into the girl’s room and trying to coerce her to have sex with him.

According to court records, Smith was charged with aggravated assault and intoxication in a separate case, after being arrested in September. He is scheduled to appear in court on the charges later this month.

Jail records show, Smith was booked on suspicion of rape. He is temporarily being held without bail, and will likely be arraigned on formal charges Thursday afternoon.

