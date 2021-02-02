Preliminary hearing delayed for Logan man accused of molesting two young girls

Booking photo for Nelson Nieves (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been postponed for a 34-year-old Logan man charged with allegedly raping and molesting two young girls, while babysitting them at his home. Nelson Nieves was booked into the Cache County Jail December, where he is being held without bail.

Nieves participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sodomy of a child, all first-degree felonies; along with one count of rape of a child, a second-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained to the court that interviews recorded with the alleged victims were in Spanish and needed to be translated. He asked for the hearing to be delayed while an interpreter translates the testimonies into English.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said she would grant time for the videos to be translated. She ordered Nieves to remain in jail and appear for a status hearing March 1.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a report of child sex abuse after one of the alleged victims, a 4-year-old girl, told her mother how Nieves molested and videoed her naked. The girl referred to it as a game the suspect would play with her.

The alleged victim told investigators how she and a 9-year-old girl would play without their clothes on. The incidents took place while Nieves was tending the two girls at his apartment, near 360 W. 1100 N.

Investigators later spoke to the other alleged victim, the 9-year-old girl. She also spoke about being naked at Nieves’ residence, and described how the suspect had raped and sodomized her.

The girl told police Nieves had made her “pinky promise” not to talk about the naked games. He had allegedly told her it was a secret and would get him in a lot of trouble.

Law enforcement attempted to question Nieves during their investigation. He refused to answer any questions and said he didn’t want to talk without a lawyer present.

Nieves didn’t speak during Tuesday’s virtual hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

