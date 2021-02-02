Russell Ivan Rose, 56 passed away with his family on January 30, 2021 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on March 30, 1964 in Tremonton, Utah to GayNell and Tommy Rose.

Russ graduated from Bear River High School and began working at Morton Thiokol as a x-ray technician.

He loved snowmobiling, boating and four wheeling.

Russell had three handsome boys which he is very proud of and often referred to them as his pride and joy.

Russ is survived by his by his children Chandler, Kellan, and Hayden. His mother GayNell and his siblings Michael, Blake and Kristy.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30am and the funeral will be at 11:00am at the Roger and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Thank you to all his friends, family and healthcare providers for your service in Russ’s behalf.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.