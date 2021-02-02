Sky View boys stay undefeated in Region 11 , Ridgeline girls remain 2nd overall in latest RPI

LOGAN – We’re at the midway point of Region 11 basketball play, and at the halfway point the Sky View boys, Ridgeline and Logan girls basketball teams have remained undefeated so far. Their stellar region records are reflected in the latest RPI rankings released by the Utah High School Activities Association. Even though the Ridgeline boys team has a better record in Region 11 play, the overall RPI rankings take into effect the entirety of the season, thus placing the Logan Grizzlies ahead of the Riverhawks.

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#5 – Sky View (5-0, 12-3)

#7 – Logan (3-2, 10-4)

#9 – Ridgeline (4-1, 9-8)

#11 – Green Canyon (2-3, 9-8)

#15 – Bear River (1-4, 8-7)

#20 – Mountain Crest (0-5, 2-13)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Box Elder at Viewmont at 7 p.m.

West Side at Bear Lake at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Highland at 7:30 p.m.

Malad at Aberdeen at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Sky View vs Bear River at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast for Sky View begins at 6:45 p.m. on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here; the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Green Canyon vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 100.9 FM and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Mountain Crest vs Logan at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 107.7 FM and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.)

Box Elder vs Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake at Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Preston at Century at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Malad at Declo at 4 p.m.

West Side vs Rich at 4 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#2 – Ridgeline (4-0, 11-4)

#4 – Logan (4-0, 10-3)

#5 – Green Canyon (2-2, 10-4)

#6 – Sky View (1-3, 9-5)

#11 – Mountain Crest (1-3, 6-9)

#13 – Bear River (0-4, 5-11)

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Sky View vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Green Canyon vs Bear River at 7 p.m.

Box Elder vs Viewmont at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Rich at Cokeville, Wyoming at 6 p.m.

Bear River vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Ridgeline vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Box Elder at Woods Cross at 7 p.m.

Rich vs Tabiona at 7 p.m.