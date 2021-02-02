Warrant issued for Logan man accused of home burglary

Booking photo for Osman Lainez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old Logan man accused of forcing himself into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and engaging in a confrontation with another man. The warrant for Osman Lainez was issued Tuesday after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing in 1st District Court.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said probation officers had also claimed Lainez was not complying with conditions of his pretrial release. He allegedly was continuing to contact the reported victims, threatening them, and having others harass them.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police were called to a residence on Aug. 30. Lainez had allegedly knocked on the door and then pushed himself inside, when a man answered.

The alleged victims told officers, Lainez began fighting with the man and other occupants. They were able to overpower the suspect and hold him down until officers arrived.

A protective order between Lainez and the ex-girlfriend had been issued previously, stating he couldn’t have any contact with her or go to her home.

Lainez told officers he had been invited over to the residence but wouldn’t say by whom. He was booked into the Cache County Jail and later charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; and four other misdemeanors. He was later released on pretrial supervision.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Public Defender Mike McGinnis said he hadn’t been in contact with his client. He said, Lainez has a history of mental health issues and is transient.

Judge Fonnesbeck expressed concern for the safety of Lainez and the alleged victim’s.

Court records show, several warrants have been issued for Lainez during the past several months for failing to appear for prior hearings.

