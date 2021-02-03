A 62nd COVID-19 death is reported in Northern Utah; additional testing opportunities available this week

COVID-19 antigen test

BRIGHAM CITY – Wednesday, a Box Elder County woman became the 62nd Northern Utah resident to die from the coronavirus. She was between 65-84 years of age and was hospitalized at the time of death.

She is the 35th COVID fatality from Box Elder County while there have been 27 from Cache County and none in Rich County.

The Utah Department of Health reported 12 new deaths Wednesday. Three reported today occurred before Jan. 14, 2021. The new report lists 1,697 Utah deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Bear River Health Department Wednesday listed 115 positive coronavirus cases in the district with 18,707 cases since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 704 patients in the district who have been hospitalized: 493 in Cache County, 206 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County. There are 17,456 who have recovered among the 18,707 total cases in the district.

Free rapid antigen testing is still being offered by the Utah Department of Health. New sites are targeted each week, based on high positivity rates. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks and social distance while waiting in lines.

Children five and over can get tested at these clinics, even if they do not have symptoms. Free testing is being offered at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Friday Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Registration can be done online here, and on site. Testing will also take place Friday at the Cache County School District Offices at 84 East 2400 North in North Logan, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, state officials announced 19,722 more Utahns were vaccinated against the virus so now 345,179 vaccine doses have been administered statewide.

The testing of 9,149 people in Utah since Tuesday found 1,591 new cases for a positivity rate of 17.4 percent the last 24 hours. The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.6 percent while the rolling seven -day average for positive tests is 1,334 per day.

There are 352 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 which is a drop of 44 patients since Tuesday and 119 of them are in intensive care units; 130 were in ICU units Tuesday. From the beginning of the outbreak hospitalizations now total 13,648.

The most recent Idaho report shows 163,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 1,741 deaths in Idaho with 1,021 positive tests in Franklin County, 332 cases in Bear Lake County and 312 in Oneida County.