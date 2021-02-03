Brigham City’s Sunrise High School opens as a multi-use learning center

A student walks down a ramp at Sunrise High School Tuesday the alternative school opened Monday February 1.

BRIGHAM CITY-The Box Elder School District is doing some exciting things. The district just finished an alternative high school with multiple educational uses and are on their way to constructing an elementary school they hope will function with all green energy.

Sunrise High School located at 230 W. 200 S. just opened their doors on Monday Feb. 1, as the newest and most modern educational facility in the county.

The $9.8 million school is a multi-use educational facility not only is it an Alternative High School it is also offers Adult Education Classes, courses for Youth-In-Care, and Independent Life Skill courses.

Principal Gerald Jackman said the faculty, staff and students are eager to use the new building after being in an old elementary school in Corrine for over a year while their new school was being built.

“We used to meet in an old church and when they knocked it down, we met at the Corrine Elementary School that was not in use,” he said. “The Church used to be Dale Young Community High School, but we also have Adele C. Young Intermediate School and it was confusing to some people. Sometimes substitute teachers would show up to the wrong school.”

To reduce confusion, they changed the name to Sunrise High School. The school colors are blue and green. The mascot is the Phoenix.

“Just as the Phoenix rises out of the ashes just as many of our students rise above adversity to gain a fresh start and obtain their high school diploma,” said the schools internet introduction page.

“It great to be in our new building we are excited to be here we made some changes in our philosophies so our graduation rate is growing.” Jackman said. “We are doing an outreach program with Procter and Gamble, Autoliv and other business is our area and we are also partnering with Division of Work Force Services to help our students.”

The school also offer online high school class and adult education classes for the entire district.

“We have a full staff of 23 people some of them come in during the day and some come in the evenings, some coordinates the districts independent education and the school provides education to the Box Elder County Jail,” he said. “We are also in the process of getting authorization to be a GED testing facility.”

The High School offers a 24-credit high school diploma and tracks to an Adult Ed Diploma or a GED certificate.

Now that Sunrise High School is finished the Box Elder School District is setting their sights on building the Golden Spike Elementary School on the 8.5-acre site of the Bunderson Center located at 641 E. 200 N. The district is shooting for a June 1, 2022 completions date.

Golden Spike was picked from over 140 name suggestions submitted by the public to a committee assembled to choose a name.

The school board approved a $27 million price tag for the new school with an extra $500 for solar panels and the info structure to harness the power. There are also plans to tap into geothermal wells to heat the school.