David Zook takes the helm as Cache County Executive

Cache County's new executive David N. Zook (right) was sworn into office Tuesday by County Clerk Jess Bradfield (left) under the watchful eye of County Council Chair Gina Worthen (center).

CACHE COUNTY – David N. Zook was sworn in as Cache County’s new executive Tuesday during a special meeting of the county council.

County Council Chair Gina Worthen formally accepted Zook’s nomination for that role by the Cache Republican Party during a local special election held Jan. 30. After Zook’s appointment to serve out the unexpired term of former county executive Craig Buttars was unanimously approved by council members, he was sworn into office by County Clerk Jess Bradfield.

In brief remarks, Zook said he was honored to embark on a new adventure and expressed his gratitude to what he termed “the Cache County family,” his own wife and children, plus his “Nibley family.”

“That will be the hardest part of this whole transition,” the new county executive explained. “That is, leaving my Nibley family of co-workers from the past nine years. Nibley City is a great place to be, where I worked with a great team.”

Zook has been the city manager of Nibley since 2012. He is a Logan resident and a graduate of Southern Utah University, where he serves as a professor in the Master of Public Administration program.

“But I’m looking forward to this opportunity to serve all the residents of Cache County, rather than just the residents of Nibley,” Zook added.

“I know that we have a great team here at Cache County, from the council members to the elected officials to the staff members.

“I’m looking forward to working with all of you to make this a great place to live, to work, to raise a family and to run a business. I know that, as partners, we can do great things.”

Zook’s previous public experience includes leadership roles with the Cache Chamber of Commerce, the Family Place, the Hyde Park Planning Commission and the Logan Lion’s Club.

He has also served on the central committees of both the Utah Republican Party and the Cache County Republican Party.

Zook’s appointment as county executive will be effective until 2022.