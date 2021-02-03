Donna Kathleen Knudsen Malan

After more than 40 years Donna was reunited with the love of her life, Gus!

She was born to Hans L. and Eliza Halford Knudsen and raised in Portage, Utah. She was a hardworking farm girl who grew up during the depression. Donna was one of ten children, all of whom have preceded her in death. After she graduated from Bear River High School in 1941, she moved to Ogden.

After moving to Ogden, she worked at The Arsenal, Ben’s Café, The Cardbox, and for Doctors Danine and Booth as a dental assistant.

It was at Ben’s Café that Gus Malan coaxed her into having a date with him and they were married soon after on October 16, 1948. They were married 32 years until his passing in 1980.

Once her kids were in school Donna began working at Riverdale Elementary and found her true passion in life. Teaching kids to read. She knew the importance of reading and wanted every child to know how, if she could help it. She worked as a teacher’s aide for many years. She taught at Riverdale and Valley View elementary schools until her retirement. She didn’t retire for long before she began volunteering at her grandchildren’s school, Marlon Hills, where she volunteered until she was 90.

She loved all things sports! Coaching, playing, or watching! Her number one love was pitching softball. She was an AWESOME slow pitch softball pitcher! She rarely walked a batter! She played on many teams from church softball to out of state tournaments. She retired from pitching at 67! She loved to coach girls softball and did so for many years. She learned to golf and began golfing instead of playing softball. She loved walking for exercise long before it was a trend and could be seen walking all around Riverdale every morning, rain or shine, getting her 5 mile walk in.

She was a big Utah Jazz fan she loved watching their games. But she was the biggest fan for her kids and grandchildren! She could be found at soccer, football, baseball, volleyball basketball and dance. No matter how early, how late, how hot or how cold she would do her best to be there, cheering them on!

Donna loved camping and riding motorcycles when Gus was alive. She enjoyed gardening. She loved ice cream and PIG OUTS with her grandchildren.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed visiting teaching the very most and loved getting to know and visit with the sisters and their families.

Donna is survived by her children, Roger Kelly Malan (Sharon), Havre, Montana; Kasey Todd Malan (Sherry), Mountain Green, Utah; Kayla McDaniel Carruth (Steven), South Ogden, Utah; nine grandchildren, Roger Kelly Malan Jr., Joanna Malan Peterson, Carsen McDaniel, Jentre McDaniel Watt, Maren McDaniel Lynch, Gus Malan, Gage Malan, Gavyn Malan and Griffin Malan; ten great grandchildren and one great- great- grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans Lorenzo Knudsen and Eliza Lucinda Halford, siblings, Hazel Moralis, Moyle Knudsen, Rhoda Holcomb, Lamont Knudsen, Golda Oxenborg, Velma Evans Udy, Delone Greer, Idelia May Knudsen, and Marilyn Weggeland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah.

The family will meet with friends Friday, February 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday from 9:30 0- 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.